Insights Into Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 234.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.82 billion, declining 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Stanley Black & Decker metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor' should come in at $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $577.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized' should arrive at $261.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $97.90 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized' reaching $59.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.70 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Stanley Black & Decker here>>>



Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SWK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.