Insights Into Spectrum (SPB) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands (SPB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 196.9%. Revenues are expected to be $673.79 million, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spectrum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' reaching $333.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G)' should come in at $67.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC)' of $272.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Spectrum have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +5.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

