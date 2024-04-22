Insights Into S&P Global (SPGI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that S&P Global (SPGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.39 billion, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific S&P Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' to come in at $381.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' of $989.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' at $552.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' reaching $394.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' should come in at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' should arrive at $70.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' will likely reach $506.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' will reach $480.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' will reach $72.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' will reach $236.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' to reach $371.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $343 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Ratings' stands at $627.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $480 million.



Shares of S&P Global have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPGI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

