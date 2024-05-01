Insights Into Simon Property (SPG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Simon Property (SPG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.41 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simon Property metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' of $30.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other income' to reach $81.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Lease income' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' should come in at 95.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $311.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.06 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>



Over the past month, Simon Property shares have recorded returns of -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SPG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.