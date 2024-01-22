Insights Into Simmons First National (SFNC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Simmons First National (SFNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating a decline of 45.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $197.05 million, representing a decrease of 17.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Simmons First National metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $90.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 65.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 2.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-performing loans' to reach $84.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.94 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' reaching $24.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.97 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income - FTE' will likely reach $160.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $199.80 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non Interest Income' should arrive at $42.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.65 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $154.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193.03 million.



Simmons First National shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFNC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

