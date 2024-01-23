Insights Into Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sherwin-Williams (SHW) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.21 billion, declining 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sherwin-Williams metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' stands at $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' reaching $645.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' will reach 4,697. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,931 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group' of $559.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $526.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit' should come in at $261.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $229 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit' should arrive at $62.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change.

