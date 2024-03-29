Insights Into RPM International (RPM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RPM International (RPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.51 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RPM International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $506.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' should come in at $162.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' at $517.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' will reach $328.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' will reach $51.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.29 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' reaching $11.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.79 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should arrive at $40.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' of $33.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



