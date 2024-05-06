Insights Into Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, indicating a decline of 40% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $671.45 million, representing a decrease of 40.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Royalty Pharma metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' should come in at $205.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri' of $69.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica' stands at $49.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -28% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi' will likely reach $39.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta' will reach $41.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy' at $67.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Nurtec ODT' to reach $6.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' to come in at $18.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi' will reach $35.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +102.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy' will reach $10.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya' reaching $38.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Royalty Pharma here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Royalty Pharma have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, RPRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.