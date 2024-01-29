Insights Into Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rogers Communication (RCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating a decline of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.99 billion, representing an increase of 30% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rogers Communication metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' to reach 523.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 537 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' should come in at 10,492.38 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,392 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' of 207.78 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 216 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' reaching 1,267.50 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,255 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' will reach 5.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.9%.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions' to come in at 160.38 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 193 thousand.



Over the past month, Rogers Communication shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

