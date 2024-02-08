Insights Into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) will report quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 94.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $456.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 25% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robinhood Markets, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' should come in at $234.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' reaching $194.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $32.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.8% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Robinhood Markets, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Robinhood Markets, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOOD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

