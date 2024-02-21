Insights Into RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging (RLJ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $316.11 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RLJ Lodging metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenue' should come in at $20.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Food and beverage revenue' will likely reach $36.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Room revenue' to reach $258.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $44.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.53 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for RLJ Lodging here>>>



RLJ Lodging shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RLJ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.