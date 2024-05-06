Insights Into RingCentral (RNG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral (RNG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $577.81 million, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RingCentral metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscriptions' to reach $552.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $25.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Margin- Subscriptions' of 81.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin- Other' at 7.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR)' should arrive at $2.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for RingCentral here>>>



Shares of RingCentral have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.