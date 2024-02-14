Insights Into Realty Income Corp. (O) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Corp. (O) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.05 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $29.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +91.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' to reach $963.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' will reach $66.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $498.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $438.17 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.