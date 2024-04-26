Insights Into Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Qualcomm (QCOM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Qualcomm metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- QTL' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- QCT' will reach $8.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'QCT revenues- Handsets' will likely reach $6.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'QCT revenues- Automotive' will reach $577.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'QCT revenues- IoT' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items' should arrive at $49.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Equipment and services' stands at $7.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Licensing' of $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' should come in at $923.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $871 million.

Analysts expect 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' to come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.11 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Qualcomm have returned -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. Currently, QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

