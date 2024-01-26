Insights Into Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Qualcomm (QCOM) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.51 billion, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Qualcomm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- QTL' should come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- QCT' will reach $8.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts forecast 'QCT revenues- Handsets' to reach $6.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'QCT revenues- Automotive' at $518.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'QCT revenues- IoT' should arrive at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items' to come in at $31.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Equipment and services' of $8.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Licensing' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' will reach $1.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.18 billion.



Over the past month, Qualcomm shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QCOM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

