Insights Into Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical (KWR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18%. Revenues are expected to be $467.01 million, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Quaker Chemical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific' will likely reach $106.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $217.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' will reach $130.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating earnings- Americas' should come in at $58.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating earnings- Asia Pacific' stands at $31.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.53 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating earnings- EMEA' will reach $25.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Quaker Chemical shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KWR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

