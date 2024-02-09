Insights Into Primerica (PRI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Primerica (PRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $719.48 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Primerica metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other, net' to come in at $20.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will reach $238.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums' stands at $426.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' at $47.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +69.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' will reach $218.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' should arrive at $431.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health' will reach $20.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Recruits' to reach 79,006. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77,025 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' should come in at 86,035. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72,544 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health' of -$1.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.29 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and Savings Products' will likely reach $61.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.42 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Term Life Insurance' reaching $141.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Primerica shares have witnessed a change of +9.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PRI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

