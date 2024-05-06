Insights Into Perrigo (PRGO) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Perrigo (PRGO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating a decline of 46.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.09 billion, representing a decrease of 7.6% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Perrigo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA)' will reach $653.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI)' should come in at $438.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care' reaching $78.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition' to come in at $42.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -69.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle' stands at $75.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory' at $151.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $368.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' will reach $681.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' of $35.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer Self-Care International- GP - Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI)' will likely reach $217.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $228.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Self-Care Americas- GP - Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA)' will reach $194.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $214.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Perrigo have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, PRGO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

