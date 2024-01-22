Insights Into OSI (OSIS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from OSI Systems (OSIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, indicating an increase of 46.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $362.56 million, representing an increase of 22.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific OSI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Healthcare Division' will reach $48.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division' reaching $98.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Security Division' at $234.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of OSI have returned -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, OSIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

