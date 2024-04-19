Insights Into O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will report quarterly earnings of $9.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.96 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 6,216. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,029.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square footage - Total' of 47.00 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45.12 Msq ft.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores opened' will likely reach 60. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' will reach $84.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.09 million.



O'Reilly Automotive shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ORLY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

