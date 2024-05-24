Insights Into MongoDB (MDB) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MongoDB (MDB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 32.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $438.44 million, increasing 19.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MongoDB metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services' to reach $13.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $426.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' reaching $312.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' should arrive at $116.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.



Over the past month, shares of MongoDB have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, MDB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

