Insights Into Match Group (MTCH) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group (MTCH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 63.3%. Revenues are expected to be $862.05 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Match Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Direct Revenue' to reach $851.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Indirect Revenue' at $14.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $248.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $446.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other' will reach $157.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payers - Total' reaching 15,553.47 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,065 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payers - Europe Payers' of 4,540.71 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,451 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Payers - APAC and Other' will reach 3,593.44 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,555 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'RPP - Total' stands at $18.20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payers - Americas' will reach 7,444.91 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,059 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RPP - Americas' should come in at $19.92. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.81 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'RPP - Europe' to come in at $18.20. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.75 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Match Group here>>>



Shares of Match Group have demonstrated returns of +4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTCH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.