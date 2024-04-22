Insights Into Masco (MAS) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco (MAS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.95 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Masco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' to come in at $735.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' of $210.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' should come in at $128.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>



Shares of Masco have experienced a change of -6.7% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.