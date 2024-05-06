Insights Into Marqeta (MQ) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Marqeta (MQ) to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $118.27 million, down 45.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marqeta metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total platform services, net' will reach $113.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -46% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other services' at $5.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Processing Volume (TPV)' will reach $65.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Marqeta have experienced a change of -6.5% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ)

