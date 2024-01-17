Insights Into Logitech (LOGI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech (LOGI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.23 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Logitech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Retail Sales- Pointing Devices' reaching $210.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Retail Sales- Keyboards & Combos' to come in at $216.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Retail Sales- Webcams' stands at $91.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Retail Sales- Video Collaboration' should arrive at $167.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Retail Sales- Gaming' will reach $382.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Retail Sales- Tablet Accessories' at $71.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Logitech here>>>



Shares of Logitech have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LOGI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.