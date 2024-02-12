Insights Into Kratos (KTOS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kratos (KTOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $252.05 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kratos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product sales' will likely reach $160.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' of $58.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $197.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service revenues' will reach $91.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Product sales' reaching $40.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.30 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' to reach $23.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>



Shares of Kratos have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KTOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.