Insights Into Kohl's (KSS) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kohl's (KSS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting a decline of 58.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other revenue' will reach $213.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales' should come in at $3.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total' stands at 1,175. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,100.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kohl's here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Kohl's have returned +18.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, KSS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.