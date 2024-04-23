Insights Into Knight-Swift (KNX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 74%. Revenues are expected to be $1.84 billion, up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 51.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Knight-Swift metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will reach $209.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment' reaching $950.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Logistics' will likely reach $148.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' will reach 94.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' should arrive at 86.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.7%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal' to come in at 102.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' stands at 92.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' at 94.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Load count - Intermodal' of 35,791. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34,193.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per load - Intermodal' to reach $2,526.92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,234 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 95.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>



Shares of Knight-Swift have experienced a change of -7.6% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), KNX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.