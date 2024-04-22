Insights Into Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 36.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $358.7 million, increasing 39.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $32.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +59% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' will likely reach $317.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio' should come in at 20.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.6%.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio' to come in at 79.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 59.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group here>>>



Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have demonstrated returns of -13.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KNSL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

