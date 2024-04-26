Insights Into Johnson Controls (JCI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls (JCI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $6.75 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Products' will likely reach $2.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' will reach $2.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' to come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' will reach $601.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.



Johnson Controls shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JCI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

