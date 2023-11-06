Insights Into Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jack Henry (JKHY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $564.37 million, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jack Henry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Core' of $187.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Payments' should come in at $200.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Complementary' reaching $156.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' should arrive at $18.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Processing' will reach $219.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services and Support' stands at $341.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.



Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JKHY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

