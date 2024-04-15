Insights Into Investar (ISTR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Investar (ISTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 51% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.78 million, declining 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Investar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 2.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio [%]' reaching 83.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $16.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.17 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Investar shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ISTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

