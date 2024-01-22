Insights Into Intel (INTC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intel (INTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 340% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.14 billion, increasing 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Intel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Network and Edge' stands at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of -25% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' will reach $345.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Client Computing Group' to come in at $8.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Data Center and AI' at $4.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- All other' will reach $189.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +531.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Mobileye' reaching $607.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook' will reach $4.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop' of $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



