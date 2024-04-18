Insights Into Idex (IEX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Idex (IEX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. Revenues are expected to be $801.77 million, down 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Idex metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies' to come in at $311.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products' will reach $172.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Health & Science Technologies' to reach $320.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change' reaching -6.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products' should come in at $41.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies' will reach $54.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies' will likely reach $87.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $96.50 million.



Shares of Idex have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IEX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

