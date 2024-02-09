Insights Into HubSpot (HUBS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, HubSpot (HUBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $557.48 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HubSpot metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $545.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should come in at $12.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Customers' will reach 202,718. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 167,386.

Analysts expect 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' to come in at $11,143.74. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,231 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, HubSpot shares have recorded returns of +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HUBS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

