Insights Into Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.07 billion, declining 9.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financial Services' reaching $881.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' to reach $298.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' will likely reach $73.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' stands at $318.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $247 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>



Over the past month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

