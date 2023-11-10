Insights Into Henry Schein (HSIC) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Henry Schein (HSIC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Henry Schein metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Technology and value-added services - Global' will reach $193.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-Medical - Global' of $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-Dental - Global' should come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global' will likely reach $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution-International' stands at $749.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dental- North America' at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Dental- International' to come in at $729.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical- North America' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical- International' will reach $19.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Health Care Distribution- North America' reaching $2.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Technology and value-added services- North America' to reach $166.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Technology and value-added services- International' should arrive at $28.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.5% year over year.



Shares of Henry Schein have demonstrated returns of -14.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSIC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

