Insights Into Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $37.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hannon Armstrong metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest Income' should arrive at $68.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +59.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental Income' to reach $2.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -65.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments' will reach $18.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.8% year over year.



Hannon Armstrong shares have witnessed a change of -2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HASI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

