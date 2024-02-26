Insights Into Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT (GMRE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $35.84 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Global Medical REIT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rental revenue' of $35.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Amortization expense' reaching $4.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.51 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation expense' will reach $10.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.58 million in the same quarter last year.



Global Medical REIT shares have witnessed a change of -7.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GMRE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

