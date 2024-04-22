Insights Into Gilead (GILD) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gilead Sciences (GILD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.34 billion, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Tecartus- Total' to reach $100.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total' stands at $323.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Yescarta- Total' will reach $373.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product sales' at $6.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Veklury- U.S' should come in at $171.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S.' should arrive at $5.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- U.S.' to come in at $4.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Total HIV- US' will likely reach $3.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue share- Symtuza- U.S' will reach $104.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- HIV- Truvada- U.S.' will reach $13.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Biktarvy- U.S' of $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Yescarta- U.S' reaching $185.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Gilead have returned -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, GILD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

