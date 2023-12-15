Insights Into General Mills (GIS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that General Mills (GIS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.34 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Mills metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' should arrive at $603.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America Retail' at $3.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Pet' will reach $608.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $736.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' stands at $82.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.50 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' will likely reach $837.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $837.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Pet' to reach $95.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Unallocated corporate' will reach -$133.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $212.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Mills here>>>



Shares of General Mills have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.