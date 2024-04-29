Insights Into Garmin (GRMN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin (GRMN) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Garmin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Marine' will reach $292.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aviation' should arrive at $217.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Fitness' to come in at $268.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Outdoor' stands at $341.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' at $116.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Outdoor' to reach $87.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.74 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Fitness' will reach $40.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.58 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Marine' of $40.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Fitness' reaching $144.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $120.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Marine' will likely reach $154.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149.63 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Aviation' should come in at $160.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $154.45 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Outdoor' will reach $219.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $204.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Garmin here>>>



Shares of Garmin have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GRMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

