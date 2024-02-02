Insights Into Fox (FOXA) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox (FOXA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 81.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.18 billion, exhibiting a decline of 9.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' should arrive at $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -19.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Television' of $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' will reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' to come in at $40.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Component- Other' will reach $363.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Television - Other' reaching $150.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee' will reach $769.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Television - Advertising' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising' stands at $386.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee' will likely reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other' should come in at $176.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Fox have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FOXA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

