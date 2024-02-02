Insights Into FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies (FLT) will report quarterly earnings of $4.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $968.39 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FleetCor Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' should arrive at $252.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Lodging' reaching $135.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $68.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel - Transactions' to reach 118.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 119.7 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other - Transactions' at 326.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Other - Revenues, net per transaction' to come in at $0.22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>



FleetCor Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.