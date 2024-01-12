Insights Into First Horizon (FHN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, First Horizon National (FHN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $784.2 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Horizon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 63.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $75.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $610.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $712 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $175.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $174 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $609.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $709 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking and title' will reach $7.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Fixed income' to reach $31.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Card and digital banking fees' at $20.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of First Horizon have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

