Insights Into Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) will report quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $632.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Farfetch Limited metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue' will reach $88.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Digital Platform Services Revenue' will reach $360.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- In-Store Revenue' to come in at $27.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Brand Platform Revenue' should come in at $160.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'In-Store GMV' should arrive at $29.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.87 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Brand Platform GMV' of $153.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $148.13 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Digital Platform GMV' reaching $887.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $787.38 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Digital Platform - Active Consumers' stands at 4,375.27 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,903 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Digital Platform - Average Order Value (AOV)' to reach $531.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $530.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Platform Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (Digital+Brand)' at $1.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $935.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Farfetch Limited have experienced a change of +2.4% in the past month compared to the +8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTCH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

