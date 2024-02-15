Insights Into Exelon (EXC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Exelon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- ComEd [$M]' should come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- PECO [$M]' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- BGE [$M]' to come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- PHI' will likely reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd' should arrive at $187.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $211 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI' to reach $126.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE' reaching $166.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PECO' will reach $198.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Exelon shares have recorded returns of -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EXC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

