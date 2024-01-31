Insights Into Estee Lauder (EL) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Estee Lauder (EL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, reflecting a decline of 64.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.2 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Estee Lauder metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Skin Care' will likely reach $2.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Makeup' at $1.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Other' of -$72.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -614.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Hair Care' should arrive at $181.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Fragrance' reaching $782.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- The Americas' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' to reach $171.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $177 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care' stands at $8.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' should come in at $359.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $421 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Europe, the Middle East & Africa' will reach $183.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $409 million.



