Insights Into Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Essex Property Trust (ESS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.81 per share, indicating an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $419.68 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Essex Property Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental and other property' of $417.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental and other property- Other property' will reach $5.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental and other property- Rental income' to reach $411.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Rental and other property revenues- Same-property revenue' will likely reach $400.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $139.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Essex Property Trust here>>>



Shares of Essex Property Trust have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ESS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.