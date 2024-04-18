Insights Into Equity Residential (EQR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (EQR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $729.83 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equity Residential metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income- Same store' should arrive at $703.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Physical Occupancy Rate' should come in at 95.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Apartment Units - Total' reaching 80,256. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 79,351 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Change in Same Store Revenue Growth' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation' of $223.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.83 million.



Equity Residential shares have witnessed a change of -3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

